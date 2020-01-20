This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 20 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nine people killed after bridge collapses in Indonesia

Around 30 people were on the bridge when it collapsed.

By AFP Monday 20 Jan 2020, 8:51 AM
1 hour ago 1,800 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4972112
A rescue team prepare to search for victims of a bridge collapse in Kaur, Indonesia
Image: PA Images
A rescue team prepare to search for victims of a bridge collapse in Kaur, Indonesia
A rescue team prepare to search for victims of a bridge collapse in Kaur, Indonesia
Image: PA Images

NINE PEOPLE HAVE been killed and another is missing after a bridge collapsed on Indonesia’s Sumatra island.

Around 30 people, mostly students, were on the bridge in the town of Kaur on Sunday afternoon when the newly built crossing suddenly collapsed, causing a number of teenagers to fall into the water below.

The water level in the river below the bridge was higher than usual with strong currents after torrential downpours pounded the Bengkulu region at the southern end of Sumatra.

“Some managed to save themselves but 10 others could not fight against the current and drowned, they were swept away” Ujang Syafiri of the disaster mitigation agency told the AFP news agency, adding that the bridge may have collapsed due to excessive weight.

A search and rescue team scoured a 20km radius to find a teenager who is still missing, he said.

Another victim was rescued after falling into the river but is seriously injured and has been taken to hospital.

Parts of the Southeast Asian archipelago have received torrential downpours as the rainy season kicks into high gear.

In and around the capital Jakarta, some 67 people were killed this month as record rains triggered flooding and landslides.

Lax construction standards have raised widespread concerns about building and construction safety in Indonesia.

- © AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie