#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 24 May 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Should indoor hospitality reopen in July?

The government is expected to make an announcement on Friday about easing more Covid-19 restrictions.

By Órla Ryan Monday 24 May 2021, 10:05 AM
1 hour ago 12,127 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5446340
File photo of a barman pulling pints
Image: Shutterstock/IsabellaO
File photo of a barman pulling pints
File photo of a barman pulling pints
Image: Shutterstock/IsabellaO

STAKEHOLDERS ARE PUSHING the government to commit to reopening indoor hospitality by the start of July.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland and the Licensed Vintners Association want to see the return of indoor dining in pubs and restaurants by 1 July as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout progresses.

Publicans say that outdoor dining alone, which is due to resume in June, will not allow the industry to recover.

The government is expected to make an announcement on Friday, laying out plans for travel, aviation, entertainment, sport and mandatory hotel quarantine.

Indoor hospitality resumes in Northern Ireland today – a maximum of six people can sit together inside pubs, cafés and restaurants.

What do you think: Should indoor hospitality reopen in July?


Poll Results:

Yes (625)
No, sooner (291)
No, later (236)
I'm not sure (85)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie