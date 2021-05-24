Poll: Should indoor hospitality reopen in July?

STAKEHOLDERS ARE PUSHING the government to commit to reopening indoor hospitality by the start of July.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland and the Licensed Vintners Association want to see the return of indoor dining in pubs and restaurants by 1 July as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout progresses.

Publicans say that outdoor dining alone, which is due to resume in June, will not allow the industry to recover.

The government is expected to make an announcement on Friday, laying out plans for travel, aviation, entertainment, sport and mandatory hotel quarantine.

Indoor hospitality resumes in Northern Ireland today – a maximum of six people can sit together inside pubs, cafés and restaurants.

What do you think: Should indoor hospitality reopen in July?

