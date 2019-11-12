This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Baby girl hospitalised during assault in Ashbourne, Meath

Gardaí said that a woman in her 20s received minor injuries after she was attacked at around 7am.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 11:12 AM
10 minutes ago 1,637 Views 3 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

AN INFANT HAS been hospitalised after she received injuries during the course of an assault in Ashbourne. Meath, yesterday morning. 

Gardaí said that a woman in her 20s received minor injuries after she was attacked at around 7am. During the assault, the infant girl received her injuries. 

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the incident. 

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault that took place in Ashbourne, Co. Meath at approximately 7am on the 11th November 2019. A female received minor injuries and during the course of the assault an infant received serious, non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.

“A male (20s) was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and is currently being detained in Ashbourne Garda Station.”

