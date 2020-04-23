This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 23 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Number of people infected by a confirmed case of Covid-19 has fallen again

Every person who contracts Covid-19 is expected to spread it to no more than one other person, the figures reveal.

By Christina Finn Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 4:41 PM
1 hour ago 25,530 Views 40 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5082427

THE NUMBER OF people that a person with Covid-19 is infecting in Ireland has reduced further, the Dáil heard today. 

The reproductive rate of the virus refers to how many other people a confirmed case goes on to infect.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Health Minister Simon Harris said the modeling work in relation to the virus shows the reproductive rate has fallen from between 0.5 and one.

Last week the figure stood between 0.7 and one.

If this figure remains below one and continues to fall, it’ll mean that the virus isn’t being passed to other people, said the minister.

The original reproduction rate of the virus was 4.7 – meaning one person infected almost five other people on average.

On 16 March, a person infected with Covid-19 here would “likely” infect another 4.3 people, the minister said at the time. By the end of March the figure had dropped to 2.5 people.

“I’m very pleased to inform the house today that the reproductive rate has fallen even further to between 0.5 and one. What that means for every one person who contracts Covid-19, we now expect that they will spread it to no more than one other person,” said Harris today.

“The model shows that at the beginning of April, around 100 people per day were being admitted to hospital with the virus. I’m pleased to inform the house today that the model mentions that that figure has fallen to around 40 people a day, a significant reduction. The number of people in intensive care is also falling and the number of people being discharged from ICU is rising,” he added.

Harris said he is aware there has been much speculation and discussion about the potential easing of restrictions.

“It’s human nature,” he said, stating that it is something that “keeps many of us going”. 

He said the next steps of how restrictions can be lifted will be published in the roadmap due to be released before 5 May.

Harris said public need to stay focused on adhering to the measures.

The Taoiseach said the “new enemy is complacency”.

The easing of public health measures will be gradual, he said, stating it “will require continuous effort by all of us to suppress and control this virus”.

“The easing will not necessarily mirror the manner in which they were escalated,” said Varadkar, adding:

“We must have a period of time between taking each step so we can monitor the impact.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie