Over 62 men seeking asylum in Ireland not offered accommodation as tents are handed out

AS OF YESTERDAY, 62 men who have presented to the International Protection Office in Dublin have not been offered accommodation, since the service ran out of supply at the start of this week.

The figure is likely to be higher by now, with more people having arrived today without receiving offers.

The Department of Integration has stated that it is exploring all possible avenues in order to acquire further accommodation to house International Protection Applicants (IPAs).

Officials have an agreement in place with two organisations that are providing day services to asylum seekers who do not have accommodation offers, including access to shower facilities.

The Government also agreed to increase the weekly payment of €38.50 by €75 a day for IPAs in this category, until such a time as they are offered accommodation.

The Department of Integration has said that it is working with charities providing day services to identify IPAs who may be at risk of homelessness, to offer intervening supports.

The Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman had given multiple warnings that supply of accommodation for IPAs was due to run out.

The Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said that the Government is “very, very concerned” about the lack of accommodation available for asylum seekers, and that it will do everything it can to see people housed.

Advertisement

Back in May, when accommodation ran out previously, IPAs started living in tents erected in the Mount Street and Sandwith Street areas.

Anti-immigration protests nearby the tents culminated in several tents and a makeshift shelter being set on fire at the time, leading to concerns for the welfare of IPAs sleeping on the street should the situation arise again.

To date, the same congregation of tents in the streets surrounding the International Protection Office in Dublin city does not appear to have occurred.

The Government has agreed to bail out the Department of Integration in its 2023 expenditure to the tune of €1.26 billion, which is the largest supplementary estimate for a department this year.

A statement released by Minister Paschal Donohoe today clarified that the additional funding is needed to support policy areas including “Tusla, Disability Services, International Protection Accommodation Service and the providing accommodation supports for people fleeing the war from Ukraine”.

The accommodation service for Ukrainians accounts for the largest portion of the supplementary estimate.

Over 94,000 Ukrainians – mainly women and children – have arrived in Ireland seeking humanitarian assistance since the country was invaded by Russia. An estimated 74,000 of these are in State-supported accommodation.

The number of IPAS in Ireland also continues to increase, from 19,000 at the end of 2022 to 26,000 currently.

Accumulatively, the State is now providing accommodation for 100,000 people seeking refuge.

“This is an unparalleled figure in the history of the country and the work of the Departments concerned must be commended,” Donohoe said.