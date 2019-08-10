This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 10 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Internet fraudsters caught out after mistakenly ringing garda station

The caller claimed to be from Eir, and the company has warned the public what to look out for with these scams.

By Sarah Slater Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 11:55 AM
49 minutes ago 9,402 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4760514
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

INTERNET SCAMMERS GOT more than they bargained for when they called a garda station instead of an unwitting member of the public.

An officer picked up the phone when it rang at Thomastown Garda Station, in Co Kilkenny yesterday as he thought he was about to help a member of the public.

The suspicious call was received at the busy garda station from a number originating from caller identity 000644246###.

According to a Garda statement: “The caller stated that he was ringing on behalf of ‘eir’  and that a problem had been encountered in the recent past with an internet router in the locality.

“The caller wished to fix this issue but of course needed for the customer to log onto the ‘Google’ browser and open up a signal strength website and consent to handing over remote access to the caller in order to remedy the issue.

“The caller, was a short time later informed, that he had contacted a Garda Station and strangely enough the call was disconnected! This is a scam. Do not engage. eir have being notified and are aware.”

Gardai from the Carlow/ Kilkenny division posted messages warning the public of the scam in a post on Facebook.

Eir have warned the public what to look out for if they receive similar phone calls.“Phishing phone calls tend to impersonate company personnel or employees,” it said. “The calls will often come from an Irish phone number in an attempt to look more genuine.

“The calling number is often spoofed, meaning it is not the actual number from which the call is originating.

“Some customers have reported receiving fraudulent calls from individuals claiming to be a representative of eir calling in relation to an issue/compromise of their broadband service. The caller may state that in order to fix the issue they need access to your PC/Laptop/device.

The caller may put pressure on you to provide credit card details in order to repair or upgrade the security of the device. If you have received a phone call such as this and are concerned about your security, contact your bank immediately for information on what do next.

“Eir will never require access to your computer or your credit/debit card details in relation to a fault/repair.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sarah Slater

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie