AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched following a “significant” fire which broke out in a special area of conservation in Cork on Sunday.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) confirmed that it is investigating the fire, which started at Barley Cove on the Mizen Head Peninsula on Sunday evening.

NPWS said that they “responded quickly” to assess the damage following reports of the blaze. with an estimated 150 hectares (1.5 sq. km) of land within the Special Area of Conservation impacted.

It is suspected that the fire was started deliberately.

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan appealed to the public to come forward with any information in relation to the fire.

“Illegal and uncontrolled fires cause irreparable damage to wildlife, habitats and the environment, puts our communities at risk and also causes unnecessary pressure on our emergency services,” O’Sullivan said.

O’Sullivan added that the fire impacted a small region of the Special Area of Conservation that supports protected wildlife and threatened species.

Special Areas of Conservation (SACs) are prime conservation areas for nature and wildlife conservation in Ireland, selected and designated under the EU Habitats Directive.

Threat to biodiversity

The NPWS said it is conducting extensive surveying and mapping of damage to the area using aerial and ground surveillance.

The service added that it is also gathering evidence from the damage, and conducting door-to-door enquiries as part of an investigation for a possible prosecution.

Niall Ó Donnchú, Director General of NPWS said in a statement that incidents such as the major fire on Sunday “pose a serious threat to our biodiversity”

Ó Donnchú added that the NPW “are working closely with the Gardaí on this investigation”.

“We appeal to landowners to be aware of their responsibilities in relation to Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas where consent to undertake burning at any time is often a requirement”.

Anyone with information on the fire are urged to contact the NPWS.