#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 2 April 2022
Advertisement

Noteworthy supporters keen to see health service investigated

Our investigative platform recently received a lot of emails and support for health-related projects.

By Maria Delaney Saturday 2 Apr 2022, 7:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,526 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5724369

“WE ARE WAITING for Niamh* to get assessed and and have been told it will be months before [she] gets an appointment.” 

An excerpt of just one of the many emails we received recently in relation to our proposed investigation into ongoing issues with the HSE’s disability services for children. 

At Noteworthy, we explore the stories that matter to you. In recent months, continuing concerns with our health service, such as this, were among the top issues that you have both reported directly to us and given funding to.

This is reflected in some of our latest proposed investigations which received good support when they were put out for crowdfunding. 

Our DELAYED DELIVERY project hopes to examine delays in the rollout of Progressing Disability Services and the impact it is having on children.

As well as receiving emails in relation to it, we also had a number of funding contributions following two recent articles – one on surveys that highlighted concerns that services are getting worse rather than better; and another which reported that none of the 91 community teams for children with disabilities are fully staffed.

A number of other health-related topics caught the attention of Noteworthy supporters of late. These included SPECIALIST CARE - which will investigate the conditions intern doctors and specialist trainees experience – and PUSHING PILLS which hopes to find out if there is an overprescription problem in our nursing homes.

Design for SYSTEM OVERLOAD - Healthcare worker with mask, hair cover and face shield holding a Covid test in gloved hands.

View our HEALTH projects

The fallout of Covid on the Irish health service has been well publicised and this trend may be related to that. The impact of poor services is frequently seen in our reporting, including in our recent investigation into eating disorder services which revealed that most cannot access adequate care.

Interestingly, our top funded health-related proposal is directly linked to both Covid and health. SYSTEM OVERLOAD will look take a deep-dive into our public health system which was creaking before the pandemic to find out the key issues faced as well as how Ireland compares to our international counterparts.

Consistent support for environment reporting

Biodiversity and environment reporting has been key to Noteworthy over the past number of years. This is down to our supporters consistently sending us topics to investigate and helping to fund projects. 

Just in the past month, we reported on the ‘vicious circle’ of public works that are ‘degrading’ Ireland’s rivers and had in-depth coverage of illegal peat cutting

However, one project that has received steady support over the past few months and is now almost funded is IN THE WEEDS. This will the examine the extent of chemical weed killers and other herbicide use by State bodies and local authorities. 

Two other environment-related projects have also received a lot of interest: FUELLING RETIREMENT will investigate if Irish pensions are contributing to the climate crisis – something very relevant with an auto-enrollment scheme for pensions due to start soon.

In our LIGHTS OUT project, we are hoping to examine if the State has planned for the expected growing demand for power as we electrify our energy, heat and transport systems. This has become even more important since we launched it given the current energy crisis.  

Design for LIGHTS OUT - A light bulb which is on fire being held in someone’s hand with a jagged white line coming out of it symbolising electric current.

Related Read

28.03.22 Investigative platform Noteworthy wins prestigious Mary Raftery Prize

Putting a spotlight on poorly covered issues

Though health and environment were the top themes, other topics – in particular those that are not getting covered elsewhere – have received backing from our supporters.  

Two that caught the team’s attention for their ongoing support over a number of months relate to very different issues.  

BLIND JUSTICE wants to examine if everyone is equal in the eyes of the Irish law and prison system, with a focus on Travellers. This follows on from our award-winning investigation, TOUGH START, which exposed the challenges faced by children from the Traveller community across key areas impacting their development.

And to end on a a very different proposed investigation – ACROSS THE BOARD – which will examine if rural grants are being distributed equally under the LEADER scheme – a programme which has funded €220 million worth of rural projects since 2014.  

Support our GENERAL FUND

In addition to funding individual projects, the team’s general fund - including a monthly contribution option - plays a key role in the functioning of Noteworthy, helping us to:

  • Investigate stories that the team can’t publicly fundraise for because of legal reasons.
  • Dive deeper into investigations and follow leads outside the scope of the initial budget.
  • Have more interaction with you about what you want us to investigate (submit your ideas here).

Thank you for your continued support! 

*Name has been changed

About the author:

About the author
Maria Delaney
@mhdelaney
maria@noteworthy.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie