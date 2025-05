INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE A man who was found dead underneath a tractor on a Kerry farm may have died yesterday before he was discovered this morning.

Emergency services were called to a farm in Tahilla, near Sneem in Co Kerry this morning shortly after 8am.

A garda spokeswoman said that the man, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His body has since been removed to hospital for a post-mortem examination. The Coroner for Kerry has been notified and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

“The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was notified and are investigating the matter,” she said.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Authority confirmed the agency is investigating the incident but refused to give any further details.

HSA figures released in March as part of a farm safety campaign showed that farming accounted for a highest proportion of workplace deaths – even though farmers make up just 4% of the working population.

There were 28 vehicle-related deaths on farms over the last five years.