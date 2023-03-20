UN scientists tell politicians: 'Make no mistake, inaction and delays are not options'

A MAJOR INTERNATIONAL climate report pulling together years of science about the crisis to inform policymakers will emphasise that there is no room for ‘inaction and delays’.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – a United Nations body that publishes reports written by hundreds of scientists – is set to release today what is perhaps its most important publication in nearly a decade.

How are rising temperatures affecting the earth’s climate system, and how will it be affected in the future? What are the impacts for humans, animals and nature? Who will be hit the worst – and crucially, what can we do to stop it?

These are among the questions that the research, which will be thousands and thousands of pages long, will seek to address in the IPPC’s synthesis report of its sixth assessment cycle (AR6).

Over the last several years, the IPCC has published a three-part series on the physical science of climate change; impacts, adaptation and vulnerability; and mitigation.

Today’s report will bring all of the evidence from the three parts together, as well as additional special reports on oceans, land, and global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

IPCC / Twitter IPCC / Twitter / Twitter

One of the messages of the IPCC’s recent work has been that the world has the tools and knowledge to combat the climate crisis but it desperately needs to turn them into action.

Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was higher in 2019 than any other time in at least two million years and the scale of recent changes to the climate system are unprecedented over hundreds and thousands of years. “Deep reductions” in greenhouse gas emissions are absolutely crucial to prevent the planet from warming by more than 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius, which would have devastating consequences, the scientists say.

Climate change is already disrupting people’s lives in multiple ways across various regions of the world.

Rising temperatures and heightened weather extremes are driving plants and animals out of their usual habitats, while those that can’t adjust are at risk of becoming extinct. Changes in temperature, rainfall and extreme weather events have increased the frequency and spread of diseases in wildlife, agriculture and humans.

Wildfire seasons have lengthened, causing more land to be burned, while drought conditions are more frequent in many regions. In some urban areas, people are facing a higher risk of heat stress, reduced air quality, lack of access to water, food shortages and other impacts to supply chains, transport networks and infrastructure.

There are plenty of actions that can be taken at international, national and individual levels to avoid producing more greenhouse gas emissions, such as switching to renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency, carefully managing our forests and peatlands and cutting down on food waste.

However, almost all mitigation options face institutional barriers that must be addressed to allow them to be implemented at a large scale, the IPCC has said.

Read Next Related Reads MEPs vote for Europe to decarbonise buildings and help nature to trap carbon Debunked: Five common climate myths and why they're wrong

The panel is releasing today both its full synthesis report and a much shorter summary for policymakers. Scientists and diplomats have held long meetings over the last week to finalise the summary for policymakers, which must be agreed upon by all member governments.

Opening the conference in the lakeside Swiss city of Interlaken, IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee said that “once approved, the synthesis report will become a fundamental policy document for shaping climate action in the remainder of this pivotal decade”.

“For policymakers of today and tomorrow, [it is] a much-needed textbook for addressing climate change. Make no mistake, inaction and delays are not listed as options,” he said.

Our reports, including the synthesis report, are solution-oriented. They clearly show that humanity has the know-how and the technology to tackle human-induced climate change.

“But not only that – they show that we have the capacity to build a much more prosperous, inclusive and equitable society in this process.

Tackling climate change is a hard, complex and enduring challenge for generations. We, the scientific community, spell out the facts of disheartening reality, but we also point to the prospects of hope through concerted, genuine and global transformational change.”

The report comes before an important ‘stocktake’ of global progress on climate later this year in the years since the 2015 Paris Agreement, when countries agreed to take steps to limit global warming to no more than 2 degrees and to aim to stay within 1.5.

The Global Stocktake will assess the collective progress that countries have made towards achieving the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement, looking at mitigation (reducing emissions), adaptation (putting in safeguards against adverse impacts of climate change) and implementation means (such as finance and technology).

Interested in climate issues? Sign up for Temperature Check, The Journal’s monthly climate newsletter.