IRAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER will meet his British, German and French counterparts in Switzerland today to seek a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Abbas Araghchi will also meet the EU’s foreign commissioner, Kaja Kallas, as he seeks to negotiate a settlement before US President Donald Trump decides on whether to take military action against Tehran.

Yesterday, Trump delayed a decision on whether to join Israeli attacks on Iran as Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged for restraint in the Middle East. The US president said he was still hopeful of reaching a negotiated solution with Tehran.

It comes as missile strikes by Israel and Iran continued overnight, as the conflict enters its second week. Israel’s military said it struck a weapons research facility in Tehran overnight and an “inactive” nuclear reactor in Arak.

Iran’s nuclear energy boss condemned the “barbaric and unlawful” attack on the critical infrastructure, demanding that the UN watchdog intervene. Tehran launched an early attack on Israel this morning, with several air raid sirens heard in the country.

Britain’s foreign minister David Lammy met with his American counterpart Marco Rubio in Washington DC yesterday, welcoming the two-week pause on US involvement.

“A window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution,” he said in a statement.

The UN Security Council is also due to convene today for a second session on the conflict, at Iran’s request, with support from Russia, China and Pakistan.

Includes reporting by Press Association & AFP News