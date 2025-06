IRAN HAS LAUNCHED dozens of missiles on Israel following US strikes on three of its nuclear facilities overnight.

The country’s foreign ministry has condemned the US’ intervention in the war between Israel and Iran, claiming that the American government will “stop at no illegality or crime” to support its ally.

“It has now become abundantly clear to all that the very regime which enjoys permanent membership in the [UN] Security Council is beholden to no principle or morality,” the ministry said.

Iran’s foreign minister warned this morning that the American attack will have “everlasting consequences”. Up to three Iranian missiles made impact on Israel this morning, wounding 23 people, according to local rescue services and police.

Several buildings were heavily damaged in Tel Aviv, police said. At least 30 missiles were launched at Israel this morning by Iran, local sources have told state TV.

Israeli police have deployed to at least three impact sites, one in Haifa in the north and another in Ness Ziona, south of Tel Aviv.

A public square in a residential area of Haifa was left strewn with rubble, and shops and homes have been heavily damaged.

Tehran also targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport – where dozens of civilians in recent days have left the country as the war escalates.

A biological research centre, military logistical bases and control centres were also targeted, Iran’s armed forces said. It is not yet known if any of these strikes were successful.

Sirens rang across Israel this morning, with air defences activated shortly afterwards. Tehran’s counteroffensive campaign has been largely intercepted by Israel’s iron dome and air defence system

Israel this morning also announced a wave of strikes on Iran, claiming to target military bases in the west of the country that were preparing attacks. The government there has closed all public spaces and workplaces, as well as its airspace today.

Israeli citizens were told to seek shelter last night, following the US’ intervention last night.

The war, which began when Israel launched unprovoked strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities over unproven claims that the country was developing atomic weapons, entered its second week on Friday.

Governments in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and other neighbouring countries have said today that the US’ intervention into the war threatens peace and stability in the Middle East. The UN has called for diplomacy to prevail and the fighting to stop.

Includes reporting by AFP