IRAN HAS HELD a state funeral service for around 60 people, including its military commanders, killed in its war with Israel.

The proceedings started at 8am local time (4.30am Irish time) in the capital Tehran.

Government offices and businesses were closed for the occasion.

“The ceremony to honour the martyrs has officially started,” state TV said.

Footage of thousands of people wearing black clothes, waving Iranian flags and holding pictures of the slain military commanders were broadcast on state TV.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, senior government officials and military commanders attended the event.

Mourners gather around the flag-draped coffins of the Iranian generals who were killed by Israeli strikes. Alamy Alamy

A senior advisor to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Shamkhani, who was targeted and wounded during the war, also took part in the ceremony, using a walking cane, state TV showed.

Images also displayed mock-ups of Iranian ballistic missiles as well as coffins draped in Iranian flags and bearing portraits of the deceased commanders in uniform near Enghelab (Revolution) Square in central Tehran, where the march began.

No sanction relief

The US carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites last weekend, joining its ally Israel’s bombardments of Iran’s nuclear programme in the 12-day conflict launched by Israel on 13 June.

Both Israel and Iran claimed victory in the war that ended with a ceasefire, with Iranian leader Khamenei downplaying the US strikes as having done “nothing significant”.

Mourners gathered around a coffin as it is carried through the crowd in Tehran. Alamy Alamy

On his Truth Social platform yesterday, US President Donald Trump criticised Tehran for claiming to have won the war. He also claimed to know exactly where the Iranian leader was.

Trump was critical of Iran’s anger over the US strikes last week, claiming he had been working in recent days on the possible removal of sanctions against Iran. He added that official statements from Iran led him to stop working on the easing of sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the Republican president’s comments on Iran’s leader this morning. He said if Trump was “genuine” about coming to an agreement, he would stop being disrespectful to the head of State.

The Israeli strikes on Iran killed at least 627 civilians, Tehran’s health ministry said. Iran’s attacks on Israel killed 28 people, according to Israeli figures.

- © AFP 2025