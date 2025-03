SPEAKING OUTSIDE GOVERNMENT buildings today, TaoiseachMicheál Martin said it was a “very serious setback” that the US has suspended aid to Ukraine last night.

“It is a serious setback, again, however, there has to be continued engagement from everybody,” Martin said.

“I have no doubt that European leaders, to be doing everything we possibly can to continue our engagement with the United States government with a view to identify a pathway forward that protects Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Taoiseach told reporters that today’s Cabinet meeting in Dublin will sign off on an additional €100 million in aid for Ukraine which had been signalled to Zelenskyy when the two leaders met at Shannon Airport last week.

US President Donald Trump suspended aid to Ukraineyesterday. It followed a “blow-up” in the Oval Office with President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy.

The two leaders were expected to discuss an potential minerals deal as Trump moves towards a swift end to the fighting. The public meeting escalated and Zelenskyy left the White House without reaching an agreement with the US President.

The matter is also expected to form part of Micheál Martin’s forthcoming bilateral meeting withUK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Martin also added that he expects “significant proposals” from the European Commission for further aid for Ukraine this week.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans today to incentivizeEU member states to “massively boost” military capability. In total, the Commission President said the new plan could see “close to €800 billion” being spent across the block.

Martin added: “We really haven’t had an indication from Russia as to whether it is up for a durable, sustainable peace. But, in any event, I think Europe will not stop in endeavouring to move this forward in a more positive light than currently is the situation.”

Speaking this morning, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris described the move as “a very worrying development.”

“I’m concerned with the developments that we’re hearing overnight.” He said that European partners and the European Union has been working “extraordinarily hard” recently to show not only solidarity by “practical support” for Ukraine.

Harris said he will bring forward proposals to allocate an additional €100 million in funding from Ireland to Ukraine for non-lethal military support to Ukraine.

Speaking on the relations between the US and Europe, Harris added: “At a time where we need to move closer on this matter it does seem that we are moving further apart.”

Martin added: “It will not be easy. It’s been three years on now, this war, it has exacted a very heavy toll on a lot of people, and particularly on the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary resilience, extraordinary courage in terms of meeting an illegal invasion,”

“Europe is very conscious, also, of the fact that there are many other states across Europe who fear Russian aggression and Russian ambition, and those countries see this as an existential threat to their sovereignty.”

With additional reporting from PA

