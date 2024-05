AN TAOISEACH SIMON Harris has called Israel’s attacks in the West Rafah area of the Gaza strip “unconscionable” and said that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to sanctions.

Speaking on Ireland AM, Harris said “overnight we have seen Israel attack a displaced persons shelter, a place where parents were told to flee with their children to keep them safe and they bombed it”.

“What we are seeing is just absolutely unimaginable,” he said, adding:c”We’re seeing the international community being ignored and international courts being ignored”.

He said that by formally recognising the state of Palestine alongside Norway and Spain, Ireland is trying to “create some momentum” and keep hopes of a “two state solution” alive, while others are trying to “bomb” those hopes “into oblivion”.

EXCL: Simon Harris tells @virginmedianews on Rafah bombings:

"That anybody would bomb a displaced persons centre - a place where people are told to go to be safe... is horrific... every single country must ask itself, how can what we've been doing be so ineffective so far." pic.twitter.com/mSNXyIeOZ3 — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) May 27, 2024

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority said Israeli strikes on a centre for displaced people killed dozens near the southern city of Rafah yesterday, while the Israeli army said it had targeted Hamas militants.

The health ministry in Gaza said in a statement that the strikes “claimed the lives of 35 martyrs and left dozens injured, most of them children and women”.

The Hamas government media office in Gaza earlier said the attack hit a centre run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees near Rafah, branding it a “horrific massacre”.

The Tánaiste Micheál Martin has labelled the attacks, which are believed to have killed dozens, as “barbaric”.

He said that Israel was warned that any military operation in Rafah would have “dire consequences” for the population in Gaza.

“That is what we are seeing happening right now, on top of the hunger, on top of the starvation, [and] the refusal to allow aid in, in sufficient volumes,” Martin added.

The CEO of ActionAid Ireland, Karol Balfe, has said that eight missiles fired by the IDF struck “makeshift shelters” housing displaced people, next to a warehouse stocking aid in West Rafah.

She said that the charity is seeing images of “burned bodies” taken at the scene of the attack.