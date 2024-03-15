Advertisement
The Explainer: How is Ireland planning to legislate on assisted dying?

We’re joined on this week’s episode of The Explainer by our own Assistant News Editor Stephen McDermott who has reported extensively on the committee for us.
IRELAND HAS BEEN building up to an open debate on assisted dying for some years now following several high profile cases passed through the courts.

An Oireachtas committee was set up examine whether to introduce voluntary assisted dying laws here on the back of a Bill tabled by People Before Profit’s Gino Kenny in 2020.

It has spent considerable time hearing from a wide variety of voices, both for and against the proposals and others giving their expert insight.

The committee is now expected to recommend a change in legislation to allow for assisted dying and euthanasia under certain strict criteria.

So what exactly does this recommendation mean – and how could this legislation come about? Would it require constitutional change, or do we just new laws passed?

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

