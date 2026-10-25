Bainbridge and Sterling grandfather clock made in Dublin. alamy
The Daily Poll

Poll: Should Ireland stop changing the clocks twice a year?

The clocks went back this weekend.
3.42pm, 25 Oct 2026
37.5k
84

THE CLOCKS WENT back at 2am on Sunday, bringing brighter mornings, but darker evenings as Ireland braces for winter. 

If you’re lucky, you may have enjoyed an extra hour of sleep on Saturday night. 

Daylight Saving Time is due to begin again at 1am on Sunday, 28 March 2027. 

This will put the clocks forward an hour again and into GMT+1.

The twice-yearly clock change continues to spark debate over whether it should be abolished.

In 2019, the European Union voted that these time changes should be abolished. 

Since then, members have failed to reach a consensus on whether to implement permanent summer or winter time.

So, we want to hear your thoughts on the matter. 

Today’s poll: Should Ireland stop changing the clocks twice a year? 


Poll Results:

Yes, keep summer time all year round (8291)
Yes, keep winter time all year round (1865)
No, keep changing the clocks (1829)
I'm not sure (313)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers express fatigue over recurring polls and debate keeping summer time year-round
Where they land
Most want the clock changes stopped in favour of permanent summer time
What they think
Frustrating repetition of the twice-yearly question
Linking any changes to the UK or Northern Ireland's position
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