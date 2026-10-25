Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
THE CLOCKS WENT back at 2am on Sunday, bringing brighter mornings, but darker evenings as Ireland braces for winter.
If you’re lucky, you may have enjoyed an extra hour of sleep on Saturday night.
Daylight Saving Time is due to begin again at 1am on Sunday, 28 March 2027.
This will put the clocks forward an hour again and into GMT+1.
The twice-yearly clock change continues to spark debate over whether it should be abolished.
In 2019, the European Union voted that these time changes should be abolished.
Since then, members have failed to reach a consensus on whether to implement permanent summer or winter time.
So, we want to hear your thoughts on the matter.
Today’s poll: Should Ireland stop changing the clocks twice a year?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say