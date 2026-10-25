While most smart devices will make the change automatically, you may need to manually change any analogue or digital clocks. Shutterstock
fall back

The clocks went back an hour overnight - did you forget?

We did remind you.
7.16am, 25 Oct 2026
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THE CLOCKS WENT back an hour at 2am.

That means that the evenings will get darker, but the early mornings will be a bit brighter for the time being. 

If you’re lucky, you may have enjoyed an extra hour of sleep.

While most smartphones and computers will make the change automatically, you may need to manually change any analogue or digital clocks.

The clocks will spring forward again at 1am on Sunday, 28 March 2027. 

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Readers question why the government still forces us to change the clocks twice a year
Where they land
Abolishing clock changes is long overdue
What they think
Other countries have successfully ended this nonsense
Technology makes manual adjustments unnecessary anyway
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