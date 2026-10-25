The clocks went back an hour overnight - did you forget?

THE CLOCKS WENT back an hour at 2am.

That means that the evenings will get darker, but the early mornings will be a bit brighter for the time being.

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If you’re lucky, you may have enjoyed an extra hour of sleep.

While most smartphones and computers will make the change automatically, you may need to manually change any analogue or digital clocks.

The clocks will spring forward again at 1am on Sunday, 28 March 2027.