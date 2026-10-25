Thousands attend support parade for Portadown Orange Order

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE lined the streets of Portadown on Saturday night for an Orange Order parade in support of the Portadown District Lodge, who were blocked from marching down the Garvaghy Road.

An Orange Order parade was granted permission to march along the mainly nationalist road for the first time in 28 years last month, but the parade from Drumcree Church was ultimately unable to proceed due to the numbers of people who gathered on the road to block the march.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant stepped in to ban the march, after a request from PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher to review the original Parades Commission determination that permitted the parade.

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart led Saturday’s parade alongside loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Speaking at a rally afterwards, she said for the first time in her life she was speechless.

Addressing the crowd she said: “Walk tall, walk proud, keep the faith, and keep fighting for this wee province.

“It’s great to see people getting the beat of the drum back in their hearts,” she added.

Lockhart resigned as a DUP party officer last week in a deepening row with the leadership over the future of Stormont.

The move came amid a difference of opinion between Lockhart and DUP leader Gavin Robinson on whether the party should withdraw deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly from the power sharing executive.

Lockhart argued that the party should pull Little-Pengelly from her post as it would automatically remove Sinn Féin First Minister Michelle O’Neill from her position in the joint office they lead together.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald were interviewed this week about their participation in an allegedly illegal protest. PA PA

O’Neill along with Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald participated in an allegedly unlawful protest blockading the Garvaghy Road.

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The republican politicians were interviewed this week by police officers investigating their participation in the protest.

Lockhart finished her speech on Saturday by saying: “I’ll say one last thing, and I said I wouldn’t enter into politics, but profound consequences must mean profound consequences. Michelle O’Neill must go. That’s where I stand, and this lady is not for turning.”

Boos erupted throughout the crowd on Saturday at the mention of O’Neill’s name, along with chants of “the first minister has to go”.

Members of the Orange Order are seeking a judicial review after the Northern Ireland Secretary made a decision on 9 October to halt the march from going along the Garvaghy Road.

Thousands lined the streets to support the Orange Order parade in Portadown, Co Armagh. Mícheál Ó Scannáil / PA Mícheál Ó Scannáil / PA / PA

Portadown Orange Order District Master Nigel Dawson said that Bryant has failed the unionist community.

“To our Secretary of State, we say how disappointed we are in you, as a minister in our government, charged with upholding law and order, protecting our rights, delivering equality, treating everyone with respect,” he said.

“I’m afraid you too have failed our community, and you must reflect on your suitability to remain in office. Also, friends, the fight continues. Our cause is just. We reserve the right to go to the Supreme Court, and you know what? We might just do it.

“Our country cannot be ruled by the mob and the lawbreakers and the threat of violence. After 28 years, we have won the right to return home via our traditional route, and Portadown District intends to exercise that right on a date and time of our choosing.”

The rally heard Orange Order leaders show their support for the Portadown District lodge and criticise Sinn Féin. The mention of McDonald’s name was also booed by the crowd.

When Phil Moffatt, the Imperial Grand Master of the Independent Orange Order, said: “They speak of an all-embracing new island,” the crowd in unison responded: “Never!”

On several occasions on Saturday night, supporters at the parade and rally shouted orders for the marching Orangemen to continue their parade down the mainly nationalist road.

Saturday’s parade, which was not marked sensitive by the PSNI, was registered with the Parades Commission to involve 5,000 participants and 10,000 supporters.

While 10 bands were initially listed to attend, by the time of the event, the figure had risen to 29, as thousands of supporters cheered them through the Co Armagh town.