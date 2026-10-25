GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Storm Boelo

1. Weather warnings remain in place across the country amid Storm Boelo with heavy wind and rain expected.

The public are being urged to take caution, especially when using the roads, and prepare for potential impacts like flooding and fallen trees. As of 3am, there are 20,000 homes and businesses without power, according to the ESB’s PowerCheck service.

Housing

2. Our morning lead examines how the rollout of new homes may plunge into reverse as a result of a change introduced by the government this week. This is according to a number of insiders in the Irish housing sector.

Housing Minister James Browne intends to bring plans to cabinet to end funding applications for what is known as ‘turnkey’ social housing purchases from December 2027.

Dublin Marathon

3. Major road closures are in place across Dublin today as thousands of runners prepare to take on the Dublin Marathon.

Some city centre streets will remain closed until this evening, while bus diversions and separate rail engineering works will also affect journeys. The 42.2km course starts on Leeson Street Lower and finishes on Mount Street Upper.

Winners and losers

4. It’s that time again when we have a look at the political action from the past week.

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This week has brought everything from the triple lock to debates about hugging your granny.

Portadown

5. Thousands of people lined the streets of Portadown on Saturday night for an Orange Order parade in support of the Portadown District Lodge, who were blocked from marching down the Garvaghy Road.

An Orange Order parade was granted permission to march along the mainly nationalist road for the first time in 28 years last month, but the parade from Drumcree Church was ultimately unable to proceed due to the numbers of people who gathered on the road to block the march.

US Elections

6. Former US president Barack Obama delivered criticism of current leader Donald Trump at rallies Saturday to support Democratic candidates ahead of the 3 November midterm elections.

Democrats are attempting to wrest back control of one or both chambers of the US Congress, which are currently controlled by Trump’s Republican Party.

Brazil votes

7. Brazilians will go to the polls today in the second round of the country’s presidential election between leftist incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and right-wing senator Flávio Bolsonaro.

In Ireland, thousands of Brazilians will travel to Dublin to cast their ballots. According to the Brazilian embassy, some 8,437 people voted here in the first round of the election – the largest number to date.

French Protests

8. French police have arrested “nearly 1,000″ people on Saturday in nationwide protests in which officers were confronted with “an extremely elevated level of violence”.

Although marches over the cost of living “passed off well” in cities, “ultra-left” groups took to throwing projectiles and aiming fireworks at police to provoke clashes.

Clocks

9. If you’re lucky, you may have enjoyed an extra hour of sleep on Saturday night as the clocks went back.

That means that the evenings will get darker, but the early mornings will be a bit brighter for the time being.