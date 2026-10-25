Marathon: The essential info on road closures, transport changes and the best spots to watch

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MAJOR ROAD CLOSURES are in place across Dublin today as thousands of runners prepare to take on the Dublin Marathon.
Some city centre streets will remain closed until this evening, while bus diversions and separate rail engineering works will also affect journeys.
The wheelchair race begins at 8.40am, followed by four waves of runners between 8.45am and 9.45am.
The 42.2km course starts on Leeson Street Lower and finishes on Mount Street Upper.
Whether you’re heading out to support someone or simply trying to get across the city, here’s what to know.
Closures follow the course through the city centre, Stoneybatter, the Phoenix Park, Castleknock and Chapelizod before runners head through the southside and return towards Merrion Square.
Among the main restrictions listed by organisers are:
The schedule also lists bus-lane closures on the N11, rather than a full closure of the road, along with the closure of the UCD flyover from 9.30am until 5pm.
Merrion Square South remains closed until 2pm on Monday. The full street-by-street closure schedule is available here.
Separate engineering works mean there are no Dart services between Grand Canal Dock and Bray, or between Howth and Howth Junction, throughout the bank holiday weekend.
Dart services are operating between Malahide and Grand Canal Dock.
Extra early trains have been scheduled for marathon morning, including the 6am Dundalk to Pearse, 6.25am Kildare to Pearse and 6.50am Maynooth to Pearse services.
On the Luas Red Line, no trams will run between Heuston and Connolly or The Point from approximately 8.45am until 10.45am. Services will continue between Heuston and Tallaght or Saggart during that period.
There’s also lots of Dublin Bus routes are diverted from 8am until roads reopen.
The full list of impacted routes can be found here.
Bus Éireann services are also affected, including routes 2, 22, 23, 100X, 115, 132, 133 and 245X. Details are available through the operator’s service updates.
You can head to practically any point of the course to support those taking part (and participants will appreciate the cheers in the quieter areas).
If you’re looking for the bigger crowds, organisers have designated a number of spectator zones along the course, including:
You can also follow someone’s progress using the official race tracker.
Yes. Organisers list spectator access via Herbert Street on the south side, and Stephen’s Lane, Powers Court and Mount Street Crescent on the north side.
Supporters should follow marshals’ directions and keep the course clear.
Family members and friends cannot join runners on the course or cross the finish line alongside them.
For those watching from home, TG4’s live coverage begins at 8am, with coverage also available on the TG4 Player.
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