Joint funeral to be held for couple who died in house fire

A JOINT FUNERAL is due to take place on Monday for a married couple in their 70s who died in a house fire at their home in Innishannon, Co Cork earlier this week.

Willie and Geraldine (Tina) Hawkes lost their lives when a blaze broke out at their dormer bungalow at Raheen in Crossbarry at 7.30am last Tuesday.

Willie managed to raise the alarm and escape from the building.

However, he went back inside in a bid to save his wife.

The couple will lie in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home in Ballincollig, Co Cork, from 5pm today. Prayers will be recited at 7pm.

A Requiem Mass will take place at noon on Monday at St Patrick’s Church in Knockavilla, Co Cork. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Meanwhile, relatives of the couple have expressed their “deep gratitude” to the fire service, ambulance crews and gardaí.

In a post on RIP.ie they indicated that they appreciated “all of their kindness, care and efforts” at this “difficult time”.

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Units of the Cork City Fire Service, firefighters from Bandon, gardaí and the emergency services attended at the scene. However, the fire had taken hold and there was no possibility of saving the couple.

The bodies of the couple were subsequently located in the property.

The remains were transferred to Cork University Hospital for postmortem examinations.

An inquest will be held in due course. The fire is being treated as a tragic accident.

Willie recently retired from his job as a milk recorder with Munster Bovine.

Geraldine previously worked as a midwife at the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork city. She had a talent for sewing and quilting and taught classes locally in her retirement. The pair were well-known and liked.

Local Social Democrats councillor Ann Bambury posted on social media that the loss of the couple was “heartbreaking.” She said they were a community “in mourning.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with their extended family, neighbours and friends as they face this incredibly difficult time.”

Geraldine is survived by her sister Lesley Rowan, her niece, nephews, grandnephew, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Barry Sullivan.

Willie is survived by his brothers Michael (Tony) and Peter, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his extended family and friends.