So your builder wants €20k upfront? Here’s when you should worry

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IN OUR BRAND-NEW series, The Big Reno Clinic, experienced quantity surveyor Shay Lally provides answers and solutions to the big (and little, but important) questions you may have about making the most of your home.
Our builder wants €20,000 up front, before he’s even come to site. That can’t be right, can it?
Short answer: it can be. A deposit is common on renovations, but how it’s structured matters far more than the fact that it exists.
In my own company, we charge a deposit on any project over a certain value. It’s typically 10% of the overall project value, plus 50% of the cost of windows, plus whatever deposit is required for other items we need to order on the clients’ behalf, like a kitchen or bespoke joinery.
The exact figure shifts with the value of the works and the cost of what needs to be committed to.
Once a client’s payment lands, we pay the suppliers and confirm in writing that those items are paid for. And the terms are clear from the outset: our costings include a detailed breakdown and the payment terms, including the deposit, before anyone decides to proceed.
The trap: A deposit with no explanation, no paper trail, or no link to real costs. I’ve seen subcontractors and suppliers quote with no mention of a deposit, then ask for one at the eleventh hour, having never asked before. To me, that’s a red flag for a cash flow issue. I’ve also heard from homeowners who paid a deposit and then struggled to get a contractor to start, or found their windows hadn’t been ordered.
Where I draw the line: 50% up front on a labour-only contract. When the contractor isn’t buying materials, fixtures or fittings, there’s nothing to put in production, so there’s no reason to take half the money before starting. Some will say, “But I’m paying the window company 50%.”
The difference is that the window company is putting a bespoke item into production. A tradesperson asking for half up front for labour isn’t in the same position. Staged payments, tied to milestones or a valuation of completed works, are fair. A 50% payment before a tradesperson starts is a gamble I wouldn’t recommend anybody takes
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