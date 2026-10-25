Further weather warnings issued as 18,000 left without power after Storm Boelo

FURTHER WEATHER WARNINGS have been issued with stormy conditions expected to continue into Monday.

It comes as around 8,000 homes and businesses remain without power after Storm Boelo hit the west and northwest with strong winds, according to ESB Networks.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Cork and Kerry from 1am tonight until 9am on Monday.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Mayo, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow has also been issued.

The yellow wind warning is in place from 5pm on Monday until just before 12am.

Met Éireann has also put in place another rain warning for Cork, Galway, Kerry and Mayo from 4pm to 10pm on Monday.

The public is warned of difficult travelling conditions, the possibility of localised flooding and fallen trees amid the weather warnings.

County Donegal is under a Status Yellow wind warning until 3pm today with reports of power outages and fallen trees.

The ESB stressed the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from them. If you see fallen wires, you should report it immediately by calling 1800 372 999.

Advertisement

To get real-time information on an outage in your area, check the ESB website.

Earlier, the ESB warned that further outages were possible as weather warnings remained in place.

⚠️ Status Yellow Rain Warning issued for Cork, Galway, Kerry, Mayo ⏲️Valid: Mon 26th Oct 16:00 to 22:00 ⚠️ Status Yellow Wind Warning issued for Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Mayo, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow ⏲️Valid: Mon 26th Oct 17:00 to 23:59 https://t.co/n1gyS3S08A — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 25, 2026

This morning Dublin Airport has said strong winds continue to affect flight operations.

“Airlines have so far cancelled 12 inbound and 12 outbound flights from today’s schedule at Dublin Airport. Wind warnings remain in place until late afternoon, meaning further disruption is possible”, it said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Irish Ferries has also cancelled scheduled sailings today from Dublin to Holyhead.

An Irish Ferries ship near Poolbeg amid Storm Boelo. Rolling News Rolling News

In Northern Ireland, the Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIE) said 7,000 customers are without power.

Flights have also been cancelled from Belfast City Airport.

Storm Boelo was the second named storm of this winter’s storm season, following swiftly behind Storm Austen which hit late on Thursday and into Friday morning.