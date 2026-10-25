Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE Billionaire tech business man Elon Musk accused Ukraine of violating Starlink’s terms of service by using it for “drone strikes to kill people”.
#USA Former US President Barack Obama delivered scathing criticism of current leader Donald Trump at rallies Saturday in Ohio and Michigan to support Democratic candidates ahead of the 3 November midterm elections.
#FRANCE French police arrested “nearly 1,000″ people on Saturday in nationwide protests in which officers were confronted with “an extremely elevated level of violence” from black-clad extremists, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.
The clocks went back at 2am on Sunday, bringing brighter mornings, but darker evenings as Ireland braces for winter.
If you’re lucky, you may have enjoyed an extra hour of sleep on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time is due to begin again at 1am on Sunday, 28 March 2027.
The twice-yearly clock change continues to spark debate over whether it should be abolished.
In 2019, the European Union voted that these time changes should be abolished.
Since then, members have failed to reach a consensus on whether to implement permanent summer or winter time.
We asked today in our poll: Should Ireland stop changing the clocks twice a year?
The people have spoken in a landslide in favour of keeping summer time.
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