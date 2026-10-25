Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Luke McCarthy from Old Youghal Road, Cork City enjoying the Leap Scarecrow Festival 2026 today. Gerard McCarthy Photography Gerard McCarthy Photography

IRELAND

Weather warnings remained in place across the country this morning amid Storm Boelo with heavy wind and rain expected.

Our morning lead examined how the rollout of new homes may plunge into reverse as a result of a change introduced by the government this week. This is according to a number of insiders in the Irish housing sector.

Gardaí investigating the discovery of the body of a man at a recycling plant in Dublin have appealed to the public to help them identify the deceased.

A man who suffered critical injuries in an assault in Listowel in September has died.

The Irish Coast Guard and British Royal Air Force have been monitoring a tanker linked to Russia that declared a false emergency off the west coast.

Gardai have ruled out foul play in the death of a man in Farran, Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

INTERNATIONAL

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U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, observes a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz from a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter, as US efforts to secure the waterway falter with Iranian strikes on shipping continuing. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Billionaire tech business man Elon Musk accused Ukraine of violating Starlink’s terms of service by using it for “drone strikes to kill people”.

#USA Former US President Barack Obama delivered scathing criticism of current leader Donald Trump at rallies Saturday in Ohio and Michigan to support Democratic candidates ahead of the 3 November midterm elections.

#FRANCE French police arrested “nearly 1,000″ people on Saturday in nationwide protests in which officers were confronted with “an extremely elevated level of violence” from black-clad extremists, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

PARTING SHOT

The clocks went back at 2am on Sunday, bringing brighter mornings, but darker evenings as Ireland braces for winter.

If you’re lucky, you may have enjoyed an extra hour of sleep on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time is due to begin again at 1am on Sunday, 28 March 2027.