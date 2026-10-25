Gardaí issue appeal for help to name body of man that lay undiscovered for days at recycling plant

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE discovery of the body of a man at a recycling plant in Dublin have appealed to the public to help them identify the deceased.

In a statement this evening gardaí said that they believe the body was at the facility for a number of days.

It is understood that investigators are treating the discovery as suspicious but have not yet determined the identity of the man.

“The body of the man was discovered before 1am on Saturday morning.

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“The scene of the recycling centre has been examined and is now concluded. The post-mortem has been completed, the results of which are not been released for operational reasons.

“It is believed that the body of the man has been at the recycling centre for a number of days. He is described as being aged between 20 – 50 years, slim build, white complexion, brown/blonde hair and has no tattoos,” a spokeswoman said.

A garda issued image of the back of the jacket the man was wearing. Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

The gardaí said that the dead man was wearing a white Adidas t-shirt with three light blue stripes on each shoulder, a blue NIKE sweatshirt/jumper, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and a navy/white Adidas tracksuit top.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information on the identity of the deceased or who can assist them with this investigation, to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.