Man who suffered serious assault in Kerry in September dies in hospital

A MAN WHO suffered critical injuries in an assault in Listowel in September has died from his injuries.

The incident happened on 24 September last and the man was taken to Cork University Hospital.

He died on Saturday night with gardaí stating that a post-mortem will now be carried out on Monday to determine the exact cause of his death.

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A garda spokeswoman has said investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help them in their enquiries. They have arrested three men in connection with the assault – a file is being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in regard to those detentions.

“Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident, particularly those that were in the vicinity of The Square, Listowel between 8:15pm and 9:15pm on Thursday, 24 September 2026.

“Gardaí are especially keen to speak with anyone who may have dash cam or phone camera footage to contact them at Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. Investigations are ongoing,” she said.

Additional reporting from Hannah Power.