Investigation launched after man (30s) dies in Cork

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 30s following an incident in Farran, Co Cork.

Shortly after 3.20am, gardaí from Macroom and local emergency services were called to a residential property where a man in his 30s was found unresponsive.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

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The scene is being preserved for forensic testing.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the local coroner have been notified.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later today at Cork University Hospital.

A spokesperson said the results of the postmortem will assist gardaí in determining the course of their investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.