Ireland donates 500,000 Covid-19 Janssen vaccines to Nigeria

A CONSIGNMENT OF 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines donated by Ireland have arrived in Nigeria.

This is the first consignment of vaccines donated by Ireland through the Covax facility, which aims to guarantee fair and equitable vaccine access for every country in the world.

The donation of 500,000 Janssen vaccines form part of Ireland’s commitment to donate 1.3 million vaccine doses through the Covax facility.

The single dose Janssen vaccines will support the national vaccine rollout in Nigeria where the vaccination rate is below 2%.

The World Health Organization had indicated that a global vaccination rate of 70% is needed by mid-2022 if the world is to stem the spread of the disease and reduce the risk of further mutations in the virus.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly noted that this is Ireland’s second significant vaccine donation in recent months following the recent delivery of 300,000 vaccines to Uganda.

In addition to the 1.3 million doses of vaccine Ireland has committed to sharing, it has also committed €7 million in financial support for Covax.

“I believe that everyone should have access to a Covid-19 vaccine, no matter where they live,” Minister for Overseas Development Aid Colm Brophy said.

“As we know from our own experience, vaccines significantly reduce risk of serious illness. Improving the numbers of people vaccinated worldwide is essential to getting the pandemic under control,” Brophy said.

“Ireland has a longstanding relationship with Nigeria and we are happy to support their efforts to keep their people safe,” he added.