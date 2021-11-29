#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 29 November 2021
Advertisement

Ireland donates 500,000 Covid-19 Janssen vaccines to Nigeria

The vaccination rate in Nigeria is currently below 2%.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 29 Nov 2021, 5:24 PM
1 hour ago 8,666 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5615298
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A CONSIGNMENT OF 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines donated by Ireland have arrived in Nigeria. 

This is the first consignment of vaccines donated by Ireland through the Covax facility, which aims to guarantee fair and equitable vaccine access for every country in the world. 

The donation of 500,000 Janssen vaccines form part of Ireland’s commitment to donate 1.3 million vaccine doses through the Covax facility. 

The single dose Janssen vaccines will support the national vaccine rollout in Nigeria where the vaccination rate is below 2%.

The World Health Organization had indicated that a global vaccination rate of 70% is needed by mid-2022 if the world is to stem the spread of the disease and reduce the risk of further mutations in the virus.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly noted that this is Ireland’s second significant vaccine donation in recent months following the recent delivery of 300,000 vaccines to Uganda.

In addition to the 1.3 million doses of vaccine Ireland has committed to sharing, it has also committed €7 million in financial support for Covax. 

“I believe that everyone should have access to a Covid-19 vaccine, no matter where they live,” Minister for Overseas Development Aid Colm Brophy said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“As we know from our own experience, vaccines significantly reduce risk of serious illness. Improving the numbers of people vaccinated worldwide is essential to getting the pandemic under control,” Brophy said. 

“Ireland has a longstanding relationship with Nigeria and we are happy to support their efforts to keep their people safe,” he added. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie