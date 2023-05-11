Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier against France moved to Parc des Princes due to Rugby World Cup

IRELAND’S EURO 2024 qualifier away to France on 7 September will be held in the Parc des Princes in Paris.

The Stade de France would ordinarily have hosted the game, but is out of commission owing to the Rugby World Cup.

The French Football Federation invited applications from cities across the countries to host an international match, and while they will tour the country in friendly games next year, the Ireland qualifier has been fixed for the 47,000-capacity home of Paris Saint-Germain. The stadium is significantly smaller than the 80,000-seater Stade de France.

Ireland have played one game of their qualifying campaign thus far, a narrow 1-0 loss to France in Dublin. They will face Greece on 16 June in Athens and then Gibraltar in Dublin on 19 June before they head for Paris in September.

Written by Gavin Cooney

