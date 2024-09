Republic of Ireland 0

Greece 2

THE GREEKS HAVE a God of misery, named Oizys. It’s time for a rebrand to O’Izys.

Irish football is in a tailspin and there seems no way out.

Stephen Kenny’s primary failure was to lose 2-0 at home to Greece, and so his replacement has started his reign by losing 2-0 at home to Greece.

Stephen Kenny was undone by the concession of goals from goals outside the box and early in second-halves, and so Heimir Hallgrimsson was undone tonight by a long-ranger five minutes after the break.

Stephen Kenny was undone by a wan, broken team who couldn’t react to falling behind, and so Hallgrimsson saw Ireland stir in mild hope at 1-0 only to concede a second goal that poisoned the mood among supporters. If all they have been promised for their money are results, then they have to be given results.

Otherwise the full-time scene will be repeated, as a quarter-empty stadium boo to distract from their long walloped sense of hope or happiness.