The Explainer: What could your holidays look like for the rest of the year?

SUMMER TIME IS usually a time for planning and taking holidays – but for the last two summers, the usual rules have not applied.

Yet with the vaccination programme in Ireland continuing to pick up steam, and the recent introduction of the digital covid certificate, this summer is looking more positive so far than last year.

With fewer restrictions on travel – albeit against a backdrop of the rise of the delta variant – some people are making plans to holiday in Ireland or abroad.

But what happens if you go abroad, in terms of tests and paperwork. Are there certain countries that are stricter than others? And what about the digital covid certificate and how it works?

On this week’s episode of the The Explainer, firstly producer and author of our coronavirus newsletter Nicky Ryan talks to presenter Sinéad O’Carroll about what is allowed from the 19 July, when people will be allowed to travel abroad for recreational reasons. He also outlines what the digital covid cert is, and the latest on testing and quarantine.

Then travel reporter Eoghan Corry joins us again on the podcast to talk about the reality of travel now, across Europe and beyond.

Don’t forget that you can now listen to our award-winning podcast directly from your app – here’s how.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.