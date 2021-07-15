#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 24°C Thursday 15 July 2021
Advertisement

The Explainer: What could your holidays look like for the rest of the year?

We get the latest on the digital covid certificate, and a travel expert tells us what holidaying will be like from the 19 July.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 6:00 PM
49 minutes ago 863 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5496411

SUMMER TIME IS usually a time for planning and taking holidays – but for the last two summers, the usual rules have not applied.

Yet with the vaccination programme in Ireland continuing to pick up steam, and the recent introduction of the digital covid certificate, this summer is looking more positive so far than last year.

With fewer restrictions on travel – albeit against a backdrop of the rise of the delta variant – some people are making plans to holiday in Ireland or abroad.

But what happens if you go abroad, in terms of tests and paperwork. Are there certain countries that are stricter than others? And what about the digital covid certificate and how it works?

On this week’s episode of the The Explainer, firstly producer and author of our coronavirus newsletter Nicky Ryan talks to presenter Sinéad O’Carroll about what is allowed from the 19 July, when people will be allowed to travel abroad for recreational reasons. He also outlines what the digital covid cert is, and the latest on testing and quarantine.

Then travel reporter Eoghan Corry joins us again on the podcast to talk about the reality of travel now, across Europe and beyond. 

Don’t forget that you can now listen to our award-winning podcast directly from your app – here’s how.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie