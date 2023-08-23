Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#RUSSIA: Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was amid the victims of a plane crash that has seen all 10 people who were on board killed, Russian agencies have reported.

#US POLITICS: Rudy Guiliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on charges alleging he acted as former US president Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.

#GREECE WILDFIRES: Police have arrested 140 people on suspicion of arson, most of it accidental, as firefighters struggle to contain uncontrolled fires throughout Greece for a fifth day.

PARTING SHOT

Rhasidat Adeleke finishes fourth in 400m world championship final

SIX DAYS SHORT of her 21st birthday, Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke cemented her place among the 400m elite as she finished fourth in the World Championship final in Budapest.

Tallaght’s Adeleke, bidding for Ireland’s first world championship medal on the track since 1995, was narrowly run out of the podium places as she crossed the line in 50.13 seconds.

Pre-race favourite Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic was crowned world champion as she won gold in a new national record of 48.76 seconds.