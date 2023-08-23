Advertisement

Wednesday 23 August 2023
Bryan Brophy/1IMAGE Photography Charlie Bird with his dog Tiger promoting the Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice
today's headlines
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Here’s your round-up of today’s news.
2.4k
1
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

charlie bird Charlie promoting the Bewley's Big Coffee Social, which is fundraising for hospice care.

  • Former RTÉ presenter Charlie Bird is receiving hospice care at home, two years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. He said he will keep raising money for groups and charities “as long as there is breath in my body”. 
  • Nurses working in the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) are worried about the future of its workforce, as Trinity College Dublin has cancelled its specialist MSc in children’s mental health this year in light of staffing shortages.
  • Dublin City’s College Green will be pedestrianised for 24 hours this weekend for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, which is expected to draw big crowds.
  • The Irish Navy will have just two ships available to go to sea until the new year, and sources have said that considerations are being made to have a reduced fleet in 2024 due to the ongoing staffing crisis.
  • Raw sewage was discharged into Dublin’s Baldoyle Bay following an electrical outage caused by Storm Betty.
  • Close to 51,000 new entrants to the construction sector need to be recruited by the end of the decade to meet the government’s Housing for All and National Retrofit Plan targets.
  • A 65-year-old tourist returning to her hotel in Dublin was dragged on the ground into a laneway during a “predatory” robbery, a court has heard.

INTERNATIONAL

file-yevgeny-prigozhin-the-owner-of-the-wagner-group-military-company-arrives-during-a-funeral-ceremony-at-the-troyekurovskoye-cemetery-in-moscow-russia-on-april-8-2023-on-friday-june-23-pri Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#RUSSIA: Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was amid the victims of a plane crash that has seen all 10 people who were on board killed, Russian agencies have reported. 

#US POLITICS:  Rudy Guiliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on charges alleging he acted as former US president Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.

#GREECE WILDFIRES: Police have arrested 140 people on suspicion of arson, most of it accidental, as firefighters struggle to contain uncontrolled fires throughout Greece for a fifth day.

 

PARTING SHOT

Rhasidat Adeleke finishes fourth in 400m world championship final

rhasidat-adeleke-after-finishing-second-and-securing-a-place-in-the-final Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

SIX DAYS SHORT of her 21st birthday, Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke cemented her place among the 400m elite as she finished fourth in the World Championship final in Budapest.

Tallaght’s Adeleke, bidding for Ireland’s first world championship medal on the track since 1995, was narrowly run out of the podium places as she crossed the line in 50.13 seconds.

Pre-race favourite Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic was crowned world champion as she won gold in a new national record of 48.76 seconds.

