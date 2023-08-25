EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #RTE: A review into RTÉ’s use of barter accounts has found “alarming gaps” in policies and protocols that should have been in place, according to the Minister for Media.

2. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people homeless has once again reached a record high, with 12,847 people accessing emergency accommodation in July.

3. #RHASIDAT ADELEKE will not compete in the women’s 4x400m relay at the World Championships in Budapest this weekend.

4. #SOLDIER F: Military hearsay statements can be used as evidence in the trial of a veteran known as Soldier F who is accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday in Derry.

5. CORK TRAGEDY: A 14-year-old boy who died after he got into difficulty in the water in Co Cork yesterday afternoon has been named locally.