Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
1. #DÁIL PROTESTS: The Justice Minister has tasked Garda Commissioner Drew Harris with carrying out a review of the security of politicians and Oireachtas staff in light of this week’s “disturbing protests”.
2. #SPINAL SURGERIES: The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) was not notified by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) that springs were being used in surgeries on children at CHI Temple Street.
3. #FATAL CRASH: A woman has died following a collision involving a lorry and a car in Co Donegal.
4. #UKRAINE COUNTER-OFFENSIVE: Ukraine claimed responsibility for a missile attack that struck the headquarters of Moscow’s Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea today, leaving one serviceman missing and sparking a fire.
5. GARDA ATTACKED WITH AMMONIA: A male garda has been injured by a noxious spray in Dublin following a pursuit of a stolen car last night.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site