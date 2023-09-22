EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #DÁIL PROTESTS: The Justice Minister has tasked Garda Commissioner Drew Harris with carrying out a review of the security of politicians and Oireachtas staff in light of this week’s “disturbing protests”.

2. #SPINAL SURGERIES: The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) was not notified by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) that springs were being used in surgeries on children at CHI Temple Street.

3. #FATAL CRASH: A woman has died following a collision involving a lorry and a car in Co Donegal.

4. #UKRAINE COUNTER-OFFENSIVE: Ukraine claimed responsibility for a missile attack that struck the headquarters of Moscow’s Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea today, leaving one serviceman missing and sparking a fire.

5. GARDA ATTACKED WITH AMMONIA: A male garda has been injured by a noxious spray in Dublin following a pursuit of a stolen car last night.