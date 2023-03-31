The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #SEANAD ELECTIONS: The Supreme Court has found that university electoral panels for Seanad Eireann are unconstitutional.

2. #PRESIDENT HIGGINS has said that he is left with the “greatest anxiety” that the issues identified in the report into the Defence Forces spread across other institutions and Irish society.

3. #ENOCH BURKE: A judge has “emphatically” rejected accusations emailed into court by teacher Enoch Burke, which suggested he was “mocked” and “ridiculed” in the Dublin court earlier in the week.

4. #HOMELESSNESS: Sinn Féin has stated that the slight drop in homelessness figures (of 12 people) indicates that the Government’s eviction ban “was working”, and called for the decision to lift it to be reversed.

5. #BANK OF IRELAND: increases on fixed mortgage rates are to take effect from today.