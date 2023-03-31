Bank of Ireland increases on fixed mortgage rates to take effect from today

BANK OF IRELAND has today announced that it is raising fixed mortgage rates to new and existing customers.

In a statement, Bank of Ireland said this follows cumulative increases of 3.5% in European Central Bank rates since July of last year.

From today, the bank’s fixed mortgage rates for new and existing customers will increase by 0.5%.

It affects customers who are coming to the end of their fixed rate period and seeking to re-fix their mortgage, as well as tracker rate or variable rate customers who wish to move to a fixed rate.

However, variable rates and tracker rates remain unchanged.

Bank of Ireland added that applicants who already have a credit approval and who draw down their mortgage by 5 May can still avail of the previous fixed rates.

The bank is also introducing a new term deposit account for its business customers.

On 18 April, Bank of Ireland will launch a new one-year term deposit account for business customers at 0.5%, which will be capped at €250k