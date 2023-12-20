GOOD MORNING.

Trump’s presidential bid takes major hit

The Colorado Supreme Court has declared former president Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the US Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

Micheál Martin says ‘no easy answers’ on immigration

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said that there are no “easy answers” to the immigration question, but said the public cannot take the law into their own hands. He said that he accepts that there are “concerns” about accommodation capacity and related issues.

Hamas chief due on Egypt for talks

The head of Hamas is due in Egypt today for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza, after Israel said it was willing to agree to another pause in exchange for more hostages.

International pressure is mounting for a new truce that could ramp up aid to the besieged Palestinian territory, with the United Nations due to vote on calling for a ceasefire.

GPs concerned about Louth CAMHS access

Primary care providers in the Drogheda area have expressed their concerns after GPs were informed that there would be an increase in the already significant wait time to see the Child and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS) service in the Co Louth area over the Christmas period.

Public Meeting

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim Martin Kenny received apologies from members of the public after tempers flared at a public meeting on refugee accommodation in Ballyshannon, Donegal last week.

Road Traffic Bill

Cabinet is today set to approve the publication of the Road Traffic Bill, which will target speeding, intoxicated driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and distracted driving. However, the bill, if approved, will not contain a measure to increase penalty points for offences committed during bank holiday weekends as the proposal requires further legal scrutiny.

Man arrested for alleged hit and run in 2021

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in connection with an alleged hit-and-run in Dublin two years ago.

On Sunday 25 October 2021 at around 11.15pm, a young woman was struck by a motorcyclist on Priorswood Road in Dublin 17.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was seriously injured in the collision and a witness appeal was made following the incident to trace the driver who allegedly failed to remain at the scene.

Sports personality of the year

England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps has been voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2023.

The 30-year-old was a key part of the Lionesses side which reached the Women’s World Cup final in the summer, and won Fifa’s Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper at the tournament.