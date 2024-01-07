GOOD MORNING.

Netanyahu faces protests

1. The Israeli Prime Minister is facing mounting pressure at home to bring home hostages held by Hamas, and international pressure to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza. Today, six people were killed in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

Man shot in Tipperary

2.Gardaí are investigating after a man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm at a soccer match in Rear Cross, Co Tipperary last night.



Locals protest plans to house asylum seekers in Mayo town

3. Protests continued for a second night in Ballinrobe Co Mayo, as locals in the town said they are seeking assurances from the Government that 50 asylum seekers will not be brought to the locality to be housed tomorrow morning.

Christy Moore on Sinead O’Connor

4. Singer Christy Moore has told a new documentary about Sinéad O’Connor that one of the things that impressed him about Sinéad from early on was that “she wasn’t going to take the shit lying down, that she was going to stand up and she was going to scream about some of the ugliness that was in our society”.

Warning on drug overdoses

5.The HSE has set up a new ‘red alert’ team involving laboratories, emergency services and a university to respond to clusters of drug overdoses around Ireland, after dozens of people overdosed on a powerful synthetic drug in Dublin and Cork before Christmas.

Mortgage rates

6. The ECB is likely to cut rates in 2024, but will this help Irish mortagage holders?Unfortunately, when it comes to Irish mortgage pricing, the picture is a little fuzzy.

McEntee confirms judge’s resignation

7. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has confirmed the resignation of judge Gerard O’Brien, who was recently convicted of multiple cases of sexual assault.

Winter lights to stay on in parts of Dublin

8. Dublin City Council has announced it will leave the city centre’s ‘Winter Lights’ switched on in a number of locations throughout the rest of January in order to brighten up an otherwise “dreary month”.