Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#OSCAR PISTORIUS has been denied early release for the murder of his girlfriend following parole hearing.
#UKRAINE has slammed Wimbledon’s decision to lift ban on Russian and Belarusian players.
#POPE FRANCIS is set to leave hospital in Rome tomorrow, after responding well to antibiotics, and even feeling well enough to share a pizza with staff who are looking after him yesterday evening.
Irish MEPS Mick Wallace, Clare Daly, and Sean Kelly have appeared on the latest episode of an Apple TV show hosted by American comedian Jon Stewart.
Known for his role on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, which he hosted from 1999 to 2016, Stewart now hosts The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV.
In a trailer for the show’s latest episode, Wallace tells Stewart: “America was built on genocide, slavery.”
Wallace and Daly have been prominent in Irish and international media over their stances on the Ukraine war, owing to their opposition to the EU providing military support to the country.
