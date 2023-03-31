Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man who was arrested for the murder of his wife and two children at their home in south Dublin disguised himself in women’s clothing to take a bus to their house on the day they were last seen alive, an inquest has heard.

A chef has been found guilty for the murder of Cork father of three Frankie Dunne.

A long-running inquest into the Troubles deaths of 10 Protestant workmen murdered by the IRA at Kingsmill in 1976 has been a “painful and frustrating process” for the victims’ families, the hearing was told.

President Higgins has said that he is left with the "greatest anxiety" that the issues identified in the report into the Defence Forces spread across other institutions and Irish society.

A judge has "emphatically" rejected accusations emailed into court by teacher Enoch Burke, which suggested he was "mocked" and "ridiculed" in the Dublin court earlier in the week.

The number of people in homelessness has dropped slightly, with 11,742 people accessing emergency accommodation last month.

THE WORLD

#OSCAR PISTORIUS has been denied early release for the murder of his girlfriend following parole hearing.

#UKRAINE has slammed Wimbledon’s decision to lift ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

#POPE FRANCIS is set to leave hospital in Rome tomorrow, after responding well to antibiotics, and even feeling well enough to share a pizza with staff who are looking after him yesterday evening.

PARTING SHOT

Irish MEPS Mick Wallace, Clare Daly, and Sean Kelly have appeared on the latest episode of an Apple TV show hosted by American comedian Jon Stewart.

Known for his role on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, which he hosted from 1999 to 2016, Stewart now hosts The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV.

In a trailer for the show’s latest episode, Wallace tells Stewart: “America was built on genocide, slavery.”

Wallace and Daly have been prominent in Irish and international media over their stances on the Ukraine war, owing to their opposition to the EU providing military support to the country.