MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly appear on latest episode of Jon Stewart's Apple TV show

IRISH MEPS MICK Wallace, Clare Daly, and Sean Kelly have appeared on the latest episode of an Apple TV show hosted by American comedian Jon Stewart.

Known for his role on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, which he hosted from 1999 to 2016, Stewart now hosts The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV.

Earlier this month, Stewart was pictured speaking to Wallace and Daly in the European Parliament in Brussels.

Wallace and Daly have been prominent in Irish and international media over their stances on the Ukraine war, owing to their opposition to the EU providing military support to the country.

The two Irish MEPs were among just 13 who opposed a European Parliament motion last March which condemned Russian in the days after its invasion of Ukraine.

Sean Kelly also features on the latest episode of the show, titled Searching for Allies, which has been released today.

In a trailer for the show’s latest episode, Wallace tells Stewart: “America was built on genocide, slavery.”

As well as speaking to Irish MEPs, Stewart spoke to MEPs from countries including Belgium, France, Germany, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

This included Guy Verhofstadt, former prime minister of Belgium, and Malta’s Roberta Metsola, who is the president of the European Parliament.