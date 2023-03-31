Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 31 March 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Apple TV MEP Mick Wallace appearing on the latest episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart.
# European Parliament
MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly appear on latest episode of Jon Stewart's Apple TV show
In a trailer for the show’s latest episode, Wallace tells Stewart: ‘America was built on genocide, slavery.’
1.6k
2
17 minutes ago

IRISH MEPS MICK Wallace, Clare Daly, and Sean Kelly have appeared on the latest episode of an Apple TV show hosted by American comedian Jon Stewart.

Known for his role on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, which he hosted from 1999 to 2016, Stewart now hosts The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV.

Earlier this month, Stewart was pictured speaking to Wallace and Daly in the European Parliament in Brussels.

Wallace and Daly have been prominent in Irish and international media over their stances on the Ukraine war, owing to their opposition to the EU providing military support to the country.

The two Irish MEPs were among just 13 who opposed a European Parliament motion last March which condemned Russian in the days after its invasion of Ukraine.

Sean Kelly also features on the latest episode of the show, titled Searching for Allies, which has been released today.

In a trailer for the show’s latest episode, Wallace tells Stewart: “America was built on genocide, slavery.”

As well as speaking to Irish MEPs, Stewart spoke to MEPs from countries including Belgium, France, Germany, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

This included Guy Verhofstadt, former prime minister of Belgium, and Malta’s Roberta Metsola, who is the president of the European Parliament.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     