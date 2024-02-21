Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.

IRELAND

Tributes have been paid after two college students died and two others were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Co Limerick yesterday evening.

yesterday evening. Minister Stephen Donnelly has asked the HSE to ensure women are not at a financial loss as a result of cuts to allowances for specialised bras for women recovering from a mastectomy.

recovering from a mastectomy. The sale of cargo bikes by cycling company Babboe has been put on hold after the Dutch products regulator claimed the firm has not provided enough information to confirm their safety. Irish users of the bikes are facing the possibility of recalls.

by cycling company Babboe has been put on hold after the Dutch products regulator claimed the firm has not provided enough information to confirm their safety. Irish users of the bikes are facing the possibility of recalls. An independent inquiry into the Omagh bombing will examine alleged security failings that led a High Court judge to conclude the outrage could plausibly have been prevented.

will examine alleged security failings that led a High Court judge to conclude the outrage could plausibly have been prevented. The Body Shop stores in Ireland are set to close from the 29th of this month, staff have been told.

are set to close from the 29th of this month, staff have been told. A judge has ordered Gemma O’Doherty to appear before the High Court to answer her alleged refusal to obey an order not to harass the mother of a young man who died by suicide.

INTERNATIONAL

#GAZA: Aid agencies warned of a looming famine in Gaza as new talks are being held in Cairo towards an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release deal.

#Navalny: Russia’s ambassador Ireland has said that claims that opposition leader Alexei Navalny was killed in a Russian prison colony are “absolutely unacceptable”.

#JOE AND HUNTER BIDEN: An FBI informant charged with lying about US President Joe Biden and his son told investigators he received information about Hunter Biden from Russian intelligence associates, prosecutors have said in a court filing.

PARTING SHOT

Barry Keoghan’s in the nip AGAIN, this time for Vanity Fair…

Presenting the 30th annual #VFHollywood Issue, our cheekiest yet, starring Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Jodie Comer, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Charles Melton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan.



🔗: https://t.co/q98NkynQzU… pic.twitter.com/S5ID11nPag — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 21, 2024

Barry Keoghan has continued his ascent to the top of the A-list, as he is one of the few stars featured in Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue.

In a teaser for the issue, a conveyor belt of stars chatting passes by, including Greta Lee, Pedro Pascal and Jodie Comer (who are all clothed, mind you) and then at the very end Keoghan appears wearing nothing but a smile.

It’s a cheeky nod to the now famous scene at the end of the critically acclaimed film Saltburn where he dances in the nude to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’.