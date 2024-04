EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the day’s news stories so far.

1. #COURTS: A man who admitted filming himself carrying out “vile” sex acts on an infant boy, and who then shared the depraved video footage with others via the “kik” social media platform, has been jailed for six years with the final two years suspended.

2. #TIKTOK LAYOFFS: More than 250 employees working for TikTok in Ireland will be made redundant later today.

3. #SPANISH PM IN DUBLIN: The Recognition of Palestinian statehood is to be the key focus in the meeting between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Taoiseach Simon Harris today in Dublin.

4. #POLICY PITCH: The leader of the new party Independent Ireland, Michael Collins TD, has voiced support for the chemical castration of rapists and paedophiles and defended the use of guns for self-defence in an interview with Hot Press magazine.

5. #SEIZURE: Dozens of motorbikes, scramblers and e-scooters have been seized by gardaí, along with cash, cocaine and cannabis during a day of action in Dublin yesterday.