THE RECOGNITION OF Palestine is to be the key focus in the meeting between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Taoiseach Simon Harris today in Dublin.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced in the Dáil this week that Ireland plans to recognise the state of Palestine along with Spain, Belgium and Malta.

Harris said on Wednesday that the two leaders will discuss “our joint view in relation to the need to recognise the state of Palestine”, adding that he wanted to see progress made on the issue.

Sanchez has previously said his country plans to extend recognition to the Palestinians by July.

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sanchez sent a letter to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in February asking that the Commission undertakes an “urgent review” as to whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations under the EU/Israel Association Agreement.

The agreement, which came into force in 2000, provides the legal and institutional framework for political dialogue and economic cooperation between the EU and Israel.

Article 2 of the agreement states that it “shall be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles”.

The meeting between the two leaders today at Government Buildings comes after Harris’ first trip abroad as Taoiseach this week, where he met von der Leyen yesterday in Brussels.

Harris also attended a summit hosted by the Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, alongside the Prime Ministers of Spain, Finland, Estonia, Greece and Luxembourg.