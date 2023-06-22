Advertisement

# news roundup
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
39 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

german tall ship Leon Farrell People watch the arrival of the German Navy’s Tall Ship “Gorch Fock”, carrying a crew of 182 navy personnel. Leon Farrell

  • RTÉ has revealed that it paid presenter Ryan Tubridy hundreds of thousands more than it publicly declared in recent years. The board’s chair has called the scandal “shocking”, Tubridy has said its an issue for the broadcaster, and politicians have expressed outrage. Tubs will not be on the radio tomorrow morning.  
  • The chair of the consultative forum on international security Louise Richardson has pushed back at remarks made by politicians and the President about her appointment. 
  • The former floor manager of the Stardust nightclub has told an inquest that he thought the fire that killed 48 was started deliberately so people could “rob the bars”. 
  • There have been calls for an urgent investigation into the sexual exploitation of children in State care following a shocking report.
  • Five people have been sentenced in relation to the brutal murder of County Down father of four Pat McCormick. 
  • The inquest into the death of George Nkencho has been adjourned for the fifth time as the DPP only received a file on the case this week. 

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage AP AP

#SUBMARINE: All five passengers on the missing Titan Submarine have “sadly been lost”.

#RUSSIA: A strike has damaged a bridge linking the annexed Crimean peninsula to a region of southern Ukraine partially occupied by Russia, an official claimed today.

#US SHOOTING:  A Pregnant woman and her unborn child died last week in the US state of Ohio after her two-year-old son shot her in the back with a handgun left loaded in the house, according to police.

PARTING SHOT

The Tanaiste Micheál Martin earlier today accused protestors who shouted anti-NATO slogans at the start of the consultative forum on international security policy in Cork of trying to “shut down debate”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKMve6e1NGQ&t=20s

 The incident broke out as Martin got to his feet to begin the day.

The Tánaiste was jeered and stopped speaking for a time before gardaí arrived and escorted the protesters from the room in the Boole lecture theatre in UCC.

The protesters claimed that the Tánaiste was “ignoring” them and continued to heckle with their criticisms of the forum.

Martin replied: “I grew up in this city, and I learnt about freedom of speech and democracy in this university.

“You’ve had your platform, you’ve said what you’ve had to say,” he added.

