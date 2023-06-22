Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leon Farrell People watch the arrival of the German Navy’s Tall Ship “Gorch Fock”, carrying a crew of 182 navy personnel. Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

AP AP

#SUBMARINE: All five passengers on the missing Titan Submarine have “sadly been lost”.

#RUSSIA: A strike has damaged a bridge linking the annexed Crimean peninsula to a region of southern Ukraine partially occupied by Russia, an official claimed today.

#US SHOOTING: A Pregnant woman and her unborn child died last week in the US state of Ohio after her two-year-old son shot her in the back with a handgun left loaded in the house, according to police.

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

The Tanaiste Micheál Martin earlier today accused protestors who shouted anti-NATO slogans at the start of the consultative forum on international security policy in Cork of trying to “shut down debate”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKMve6e1NGQ&t=20s

The incident broke out as Martin got to his feet to begin the day.

The Tánaiste was jeered and stopped speaking for a time before gardaí arrived and escorted the protesters from the room in the Boole lecture theatre in UCC.

The protesters claimed that the Tánaiste was “ignoring” them and continued to heckle with their criticisms of the forum.

Martin replied: “I grew up in this city, and I learnt about freedom of speech and democracy in this university.

“You’ve had your platform, you’ve said what you’ve had to say,” he added.