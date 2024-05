GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Private nursing homes

1. Healthcare assistants in private nursing homes are carrying out medical procedures such as catheterisations and taking bloods, which they are not qualified to perform, according to reports received by the HSE’s national safeguarding office.

“We are hearing concerning reports about healthcare assistants being trained to perform medical procedures they are not qualified to carry out, such as catheterisations on older women,” a HSE director told The Journal.

Fatal crash

2. A man his 30s has died in a single vehicle car crash in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

The man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car that crashed shortly after 11pm last night, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The Portal

3. ‘People have seen mammaries before’: What New Yorkers on their side of the Portal make of it all

Adam Daly, a former Journal reporter now based in New York – stopped by the re-opened installation yesterday.

Iranian president’s funeral

4. Iranians gathered this morning to mourn at the funerary procession of president Ebrahim Raisi in the northwestern city of Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan province where he died unexpectedly in a helicopter crash.

Children struggling to be heard

5. The ombudsman for the Children’s Office has said there is a climate of “uncertainty and instability” for many children in Ireland at the moment.

Dr Niall Muldoon, head of the OCO, said children’s issues are “fighting for Government’s attention at a time where there is a housing crisis, a cost-of-living crisis, an international protection crisis and where our public services are under increasing pressure”.

Digital health records

6. Government plans to push ahead with plans to roll out digital health records that will enable healthcare workers to quickly view a patient’s current medications, allergies and recent blood test results.

Immigration

People in Ireland have “genuine concerns” about migration but the vast majority oppose any form of intimidation or violence, Micheál Martin has said.

Dublin arcade bar closes

Token, the much loved Dublin bar where customers can have a drink and a bite to eat while playing vintage arcade games, has announced it is set to close after eight years of doing business in the Smithfield area on the northside of Dublin city.