Budget 2024

1. The big day has come and after a weekend of tense talks, the details have been set out in the Dáil today.

From the increase in the income tax band to a €1,000 cut in student university registration fees, here’s all the main points you need to know.

Opposition reaction

2. Sinn Féin has slammed Budget 2024 as “one for landords” and said the health system has been left forgotten by the coalition.

“No urgency, no vision, no compassion”, was how its finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty described the government’s Budget.

Nature fund

3. As part of its Budget 2024 plans, the government has announced plans to invest a portion of “windfall” corporation tax receipts in a new Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund, which could contain €14bn for infrastructure, climate and nature projects by the end of the decade.

Israel and Gaza

4. The death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to more than 900 people in Israel and over 770 in Gaza.

The Israeli army today said it had “more or less restored control” over the Gaza border after Saturday’s mass breach by Palestinian gunmen.

Follow all the latest updates here.

Government denies it refused to call Hamas a ‘terror organisation’

5. Gardaí are yet to identify a man accused of using passports in names of babies who died in the 1950s.

The man appeared in Cork District Court which heard that international policing agency Interpol is now in contact with its 195 member countries as it tries to help Gardaí to identify the elderly man.