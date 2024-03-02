Status Yellow snow-ice warning in place nationwide this morning after day of snowfall

A STATUS YELLOW ice warning remains in place for the whole country this morning following a day of snowy conditions in many areas yesterday.

Met Éireann nationwide weather warning will remain in place until 9am.

It warned that ice on untreated surfaces will lead to hazardous travelling conditions.

Sudden snowfall over much of the country yesterday morning caused disruption for roads, schools and public transport.

Looking at today’s forecast, Met Éuireann said it will be cold this morning with frost and icy stretches.

Showers will be mainly of rain, but a few could fall as hail, sleet or snow, the forecaster said.

Tonight is due to be cold again with some icy stretches, as temperatures drop as low as -2 degrees.

There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers and, again, Met Éireann has said a few could fall as hail, sleet or snow.

Tomorrow morning is expected to be cold with some icy stretches. Sunny spells and scattered showers of rain and hail are expected at first, but they will become more isolated later in the day.

Met Éireann has said temperatures will fall quickly after dark tomorrow night under clear skies.

Frost and icy patches are to develop, with temperatures to drop as low as -1 degree.

‘If we had a crystal ball’

While many areas of the country places under Status Yellow snow-ice and rain warnings yesterday, no Orange warnings were issued, despite the heavy snowfall.

Met Éireann meteorologist Brandon Creagh yesterday said it was not clear to forecasters until the morning that the snow would be as heavy and widespread at it has been.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, Creagh said that models had originally expected the eastern half of the country to be hit with rain.

“They were predicting that the front that would move down and would turn to sleet or snow over higher ground, so we added into the warning that a mix of sleet or snow at times could lead to hazardous travelling conditions because of that risk,” Creagh said.

He said that snow is “notorious” for being the most difficult type of weather to forecast for in Ireland.

“If we had a crystal ball that we knew exactly what was going to happen, maybe that would have been an Orange warning, but given the risk at the time – we do not take our warnings lightly at all and we cannot over warn otherwise people will not believe the orange warning when they come,” he said.