Poll: Do you think Ireland is right to support Venezuela's Juan Guaidó?

Juan Guaido, who has appointed himself interim president, speaks to supporters in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

Juan Guaido, who has appointed himself interim president, speaks to supporters in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

WAS IRELAND RIGHT to announce support for Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president?

This week, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney announced the Irish government’s support for Juan Guaidó in the absence of fresh elections being called. Coveney said they supported him “in order for him to call for free, fair and democratic presidential elections”.

Guaidó declared himself as interim president amid protests against the current president Nicolas Maduro, who is in a second six-year presidential term, which is widely considered illegitimate.

So, do you think Ireland is right to support Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president?

