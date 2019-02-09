This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you think Ireland is right to support Venezuela's Juan Guaidó?

Other EU countries have backed the young leader as an interim president in the politically unstable country.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,911 Views 47 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4481125
Juan Guaido, who has appointed himself interim president, speaks to supporters in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

WAS IRELAND RIGHT to announce support for Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president?

This week, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney announced the Irish government’s support for Juan Guaidó in the absence of fresh elections being called. Coveney said they supported him “in order for him to call for free, fair and democratic presidential elections”. 

Guaidó declared himself as interim president amid protests against the current president Nicolas Maduro, who is in a second six-year presidential term, which is widely considered illegitimate.

So, do you think Ireland is right to support Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president?


Poll Results:





