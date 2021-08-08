#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 8 August 2021
Poll: Should Ireland be doing more to tackle climate change?

Ireland’s Climate Action Bill was enacted in July.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 8 Aug 2021, 10:49 AM
A man sprays the road with green paint as part of a Extinction Rebellion protest over climate change at Fine Gael HQ in Dublin in February 2020.
A UN REPORT on climate change which will be released tomorrow gives the international community its clearest ever warning about the dangers of accelerating climate change.

That’s according to Alok Sharma, the president of the COP26 UN climate change conference due to take place November.

Sharma told the Observer newspaper: “This is going to be the starkest warning yet that human behaviour is alarmingly accelerating global warming and this is why COP26 has to be the moment we get this right.

“We can’t afford to wait two years, five years, 10 years – this is the moment,” he added, explaining that unless nations “act now, we will unfortunately be out of time”.

Ireland’s Climate Action Bill was enacted in July. It commits Ireland to become carbon neutral by 2050 and halve emissions by 2030. It also contains provisions for legally binding emissions targets through the introduction of five-year ‘carbon budgets’. 

The Bill has been criticised by some opposition TDs and campaigners, particularly after a number of “last minute” amendments were passed including revisions on how greenhouse gas emissions are calculated for different sectors.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland be doing more to tackle climate change? 


Poll Results:

Yes (856)
No (463)
I don't know (63)



